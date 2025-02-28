Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Grows By 451.3%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 451.3% from the January 31st total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. 2,058,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,602. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

