Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Drops By 75.4%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Tyro Payments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TYPMF opened at $0.53 on Friday. Tyro Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

