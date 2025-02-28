Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Drops By 75.4%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Tyro Payments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TYPMF opened at $0.53 on Friday. Tyro Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.
About Tyro Payments
