Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Declines By 89.3%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance
SOIEF remained flat at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $49.08.
About Stolt-Nielsen
