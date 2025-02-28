Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Declines By 89.3%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

SOIEF remained flat at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

