Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Expands By 550.0%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

SVII opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.