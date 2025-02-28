Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Declines By 69.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the January 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Singapore Exchange stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 90,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,652. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.