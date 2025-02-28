Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Decreases By 64.4%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of RF Industries worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

