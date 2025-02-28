Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Drops By 73.9%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $6.60 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.3294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

