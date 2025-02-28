Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Increases By 208.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
NANX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 26,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,494. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $198.13 million, a P/E ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
About Nanophase Technologies
