Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Increases By 208.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NANX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 26,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,494. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $198.13 million, a P/E ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

