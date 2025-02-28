Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Rises By 465.5%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 465.5% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance
Shares of HOLOW opened at $0.15 on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.
About MicroCloud Hologram
