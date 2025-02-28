Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Rises By 465.5%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 465.5% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

Shares of HOLOW opened at $0.15 on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

