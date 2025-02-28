Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Drops By 65.3%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 125,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) by 249.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,698 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 9.04% of Meihua International Medical Technologies worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

