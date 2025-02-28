Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Drops By 89.4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the January 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEDXF

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 6,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,488. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.