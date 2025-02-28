Short Interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Rises By 179.4%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the January 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.62.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

