Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Increases By 205.8%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 205.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IGF stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $55.79.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,393,000 after buying an additional 1,871,592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,346,000 after acquiring an additional 799,958 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 407,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

