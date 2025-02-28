Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Increases By 205.8%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 205.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
IGF stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $55.79.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.