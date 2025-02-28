Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases By 609.7%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 609.7% from the January 31st total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,775,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.