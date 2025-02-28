Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rises By 400.0%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ipsen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.
Ipsen Company Profile
