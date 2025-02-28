Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Expands By 242.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the January 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 12,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,061. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
