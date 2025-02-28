Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Expands By 242.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the January 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 12,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,061. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

