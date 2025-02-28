Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Declines By 94.9%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HXGBY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

