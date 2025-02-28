Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Rises By 700.0%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -2,099.43 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,186.91%.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

