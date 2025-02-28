Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Grows By 201.4%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 201.4% from the January 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,028,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.90. 101,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

