Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Rises By 1,627.7%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 1,627.7% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FID. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $179,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.