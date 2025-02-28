Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Expands By 177.3%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

Deswell Industries stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 3,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,515. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.52% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

