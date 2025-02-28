Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Grows By 201.1%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 12.0 %
Decibel Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.
About Decibel Cannabis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.