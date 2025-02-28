Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Grows By 201.1%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 12.0 %

Decibel Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

