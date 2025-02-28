Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Increases By 311.1%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Core One Labs Stock Down 23.1 %

Shares of CLABF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Core One Labs has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

