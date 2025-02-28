Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Declines By 92.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the January 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

Shares of COGNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 37,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,615. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

