Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Declines By 92.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the January 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cogna Educação Stock Performance
Shares of COGNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 37,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,615. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
