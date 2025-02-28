Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Declines By 97.4%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance

CDTi Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

