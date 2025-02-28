Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Declines By 97.4%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance
CDTi Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
