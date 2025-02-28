Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Decreases By 66.7%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Air China Stock Performance
AIRYY stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.
About Air China
