Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Decreases By 66.7%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Air China Stock Performance

AIRYY stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

