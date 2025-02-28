Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Drops By 75.5%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ACNB in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. ACNB has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $50.72.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). ACNB had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.09%. Equities analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

