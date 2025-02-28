Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Expands By 250.0%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aberdeen International Price Performance
AABVF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Aberdeen International
