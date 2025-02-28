Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,652,000 after buying an additional 106,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

