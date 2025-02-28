Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

