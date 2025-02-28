Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $377.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $372.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sezzle’s FY2025 earnings at $13.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.84 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of SEZL opened at $286.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.15. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $477.52.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

