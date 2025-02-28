ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $910.45 and last traded at $916.38. Approximately 253,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,627,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $920.96.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,041.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $980.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

