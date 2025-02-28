ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,493,520,000 after acquiring an additional 348,187 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $920.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,041.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $980.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.