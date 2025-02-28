Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

