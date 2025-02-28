Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Acquires 3,718 Shares

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $21,750.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,000. This represents a 10.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Septerna Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Septerna stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43. Septerna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Septerna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEPN. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,870,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $15,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEPN. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Septerna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

