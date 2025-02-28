Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 1,378 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

HON opened at $212.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day moving average of $215.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

