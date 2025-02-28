Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 7,357 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

