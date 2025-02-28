Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $22.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 2.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $22,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granger Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,529,000 after purchasing an additional 910,603 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 316,256 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

