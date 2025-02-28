Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in IQVIA stock on February 13th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQVIA alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/13/2025.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $186.40 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.66 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 117.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.