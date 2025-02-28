Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Trading Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 150,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 140,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Secure Property Development & Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.