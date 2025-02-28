Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.6% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,820,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 221,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

