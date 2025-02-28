Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEE

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.