SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SE. Benchmark upped their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Shares of SE opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. SEA has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $139.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 843.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in SEA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in SEA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SEA by 33.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in SEA by 33.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

