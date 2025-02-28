Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GERN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Geron has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 330,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,267,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 246,433 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Geron by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,587,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,019,000 after buying an additional 4,549,031 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

