Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,517. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

