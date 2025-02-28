Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN) Insider Peter Koller Buys 965,796 Shares

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Koller acquired 965,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,350.12 ($11,468.83).

Peter Koller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scorpion Minerals alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Peter Koller bought 920,470 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$22,091.28 ($13,807.05).

On Tuesday, February 25th, Peter Koller purchased 200,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,400.00 ($2,750.00).

Scorpion Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Scorpion Minerals Company Profile

Scorpion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, zinc, vanadium, and platinum-group elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pharos project covering an area of 1,335 square kilometers located in the Murchison Mineral Field, Western Australia; and 100% option to acquire the Youanmi Lithium project comprising E57/978, E57/1049, and E57/1056 tenements covering an area of 279 square kilometers located in the East Murchison mineral field.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.