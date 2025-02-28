Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 186,549 shares changing hands.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

