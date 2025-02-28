Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

