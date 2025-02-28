Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Gordian Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gordian Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 190.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 21.8% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gordian Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $27,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

