Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 213.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 16.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 1.78% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $185,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 85,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.58 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

